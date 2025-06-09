EWU to Debut Updated Land Acknowledgment at Commencement

Eastern Washington University has updated its land acknowledgment, which will be delivered for the first time at its quarter commencement ceremonies on June 13–14.

The land acknowledgment is presented before EWU’s annual commencement gatherings and other important events. It recognizes EWU’s relationship with area tribes and notes that the university resides on the homelands of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and other Native peoples.

Director of Tribal Relations Cola Boyer began the project shortly after arriving at Eastern in fall 2024.

Boyer recalls visiting the Native American Center and connecting with the students of the Native American Student Coalition (NASC), who wanted to change the land acknowledgment. The student leader shared that many Native American students felt the existing statement was a “blanket” message and wanted something more impactful and meaningful.

“That was probably the very first task that was given to me by the students, and I was more than happy to take it on,” Boyer says. “I’m very proud that they trusted in me enough to write it.”

Boyer began researching the origins of the university’s previous statement and then looked outside the institution for inspiration.

“I did some research. I looked at other universities’ land acknowledgments and came up with something that I felt met the mission and the feeling of Eastern Washington University and the Native American students who are here,” Boyer says.

She drafted a new version and shared it with Margo Hill, director of American Indian Studies and professor of urban and regional planning, Evanlene Melting Tallow, program coordinator and recruiter for American Indian Studies, and the NASC students. Together, the group made revisions to address key areas, such as tribal sovereignty and the systemic hardships that area tribes have endured.

“We made it very, very specific to the Spokane Tribe, being that this is their land,” Boyer says.

Boyer then presented the revised statement to Carol Evans, a member of the EWU Board of Trustees and Spokane Tribal member who was the tribal chairwoman for the Spokane Tribe. After Evans provided feedback, the land acknowledgment was then presented to the full EWU Board of Trustees, which offered its approval. Boyer says the process was highly collaborative.

“The president was in support of it the whole time, as well. Cesar Portillo [chief of staff in the Office of the President] was also very supportive. Everybody has been wonderful in getting it updated,” notes Boyer.

She hopes the new acknowledgment will inspire questions and a desire from the campus community to learn more about EWU’s tribal partners.

For Native American people, Boyer says, the new land acknowledgment is more than just a formal recognition that Native people once lived on the lands of EWU’s Cheney campus. “It’s giving a history of the tribe – the Spokane Tribe that was here – and it’s giving a deeper meaning to what this institution has, and what it is rooted on.”

Here is the updated land acknowledgement:

At Eastern Washington University, we are proud to recognize the land of the Spokane Tribe and other tribes that shared the land for fishing and trading. The Spokane Tribe, Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Confederate Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Kalispel Tribe and the Nez Perce Tribe are integral to the cultural heritage and traditional ethnological knowledge of the land.

Native American heritage is woven into the fabric of our institution, enriching our community through tribal culture, historical teachings, and tribal language, and is embraced daily by students, staff, faculty, and the Eastern Washington community.

At EWU, we are committed to reflecting on and acknowledging the historical injustices of genocide and the forced removal of tribal peoples and all our relatives. EWU recognizes and honors tribal sovereignty and government to government relationship with tribes.

From here forward, EWU will remain committed to supporting, honoring, and recognizing the Native American community and the dynamic contributions that are shared with our university.