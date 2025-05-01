EWU to Join in National Day of Awareness for MMIW/P

On Monday, May 5, Eastern Washington University will host a rally as part of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People.

Guest speakers and campus community members will present from noon – to 4 p.m. on EWU’s Arévalo Student Mall, bringing to light the many issues facing tribal communities who have suffered unimaginable losses over the decades and some of the ways people can support this movement and make a difference. Speakers from area tribes will share personal experiences and insights and read and honor the names of some of the missing and murdered indigenous people in Washington state.

EWU’s Margo Hill, program director for American Indian Studies and associate professor of urban and regional planning, has been instrumental in raising the profile of this issue across the state and nation. She will present at 1:30 p.m. about the movement and how to take action. Erin Ross, senior tribal policy manager from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, will talk about cold case unity and development,

EWU has a website dedicated to this effort that provides some of the background of this important national movement and the university’s efforts to support it.

In agenda for the day is listed below:

Welcome and Blessing

Land Acknowledgement and Announcement

A land acknowledgement and announcement will be given by Evanlene Melting Tallow, American Indian Studies program coordinator/recruiter, and Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit.

Walk/Rally at EWU Mall

A walk and rally will take place at the EWU mall and around the center of campus, led by Isaac Tonasket.

12:30 p.m. – Echo of the Lost

A dedication to Mona Vallo will be given by her children.

1 p.m. – Poetry Reading

Poetry reading by Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit.

1:30 p.m. – The MMIW/P Movement and How to Take Action

Presentation by Margo Hill, program director for American Indian Studies and associate professor of urban and regional planning.

2 p.m. – Cold Case Unity and Development

Presentation by Erin Ross, senior tribal policy manager, Washington State Office of the Attorney General.

2:30 p.m. – Reading of MMIW/P Names

Names will be read by Evanlene Melting Tallow, Margo Hill, Jackie Wambolt, Waahinhewin Williams, Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, and Ernestine Jim. For a current list of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Washington State, visit the Washington State Patrol website.

Close Out Ceremony

The event will conclude with a closing ceremony led by Isaac Tonasket.