Health and Wellness Resources for Students

Eastern Washington University’s Counseling and Wellness Services has added free online counseling for students to the many helpful resources it provides.

Students can now access telehealth counseling sessions provided through BetterMynd, an online counseling platform.

The collaboration with BetterMynd ensures that students have greater flexibility and access to mental health care—including after hours and on the weekend, says Tricia Hughes, senior director of counseling and wellness services.

Hughes says she hopes the partnership with BetterMynd will help to connect and accommodate students who commute or have busy schedules, adding that the overall goal is “to create a culture of wellbeing where students feel supported and have access to services that will help them stay in school and graduate.”

In addition to this new resource, Counseling and Wellness Services offers a wide range of programs designed to support student well-being:

Individual Counseling: Personalized sessions with licensed mental health clinicians.

Biofeedback: Tools and techniques to manage stress and improve emotional regulation.

Consultation with a Clinician: Guidance for staff or faculty about student mental health concerns or questions.

Basic Needs Support: Assistance in finding resources for housing, food and other essentials.

Food Pantry : On-campus access to produce and shelf-stable food.

Staff and Faculty Training: Workshops to promote mental health awareness and response that cover the following areas: Question Persuade Refer Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training Mental Health First Aid

Health Education: Programs focused on wellness, healthy relationships, sexual health and hazing prevention.

Eagles for Recovery : Peer support and programming for students in recovery.

: Peer support and programming for students in recovery. Financial Literacy: Workshops or one-on-one meetings with someone who can help you develop budgeting skills and plan for financial success.

“Life happens, and mental health needs can arise at any point in a student’s journey,” Hughes says. “They might want to talk to someone about adjusting to college, managing mental health challenges, relationships, or dealing with academic stress. Having access to on-campus services or through BetterMynd allows students to select the services that work best for them.”

Learn more about these resources and how to get connected to counseling through the counseling office or with BetterMynd by visiting Counseling and Wellness Services’ Promoting Student Health webpage.

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg.