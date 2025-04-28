EWU Nursing: Love, Loss, and Belief Shapes a Journey

For Vatoria Keyes, a 25-year-old from Edmonds, Washington, nursing began as a promise to honor her best friend, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in high school and spoke often about how much the nurses meant to her.

That compassion lit a fire in Keyes, leading her to pursue nursing and ultimately join Eastern Washington University’s first-ever Bachelor of Science in Nursing cohort.

Starting her journey at EWU felt like more than just enrolling in classes – it felt like stepping into her future. But the path hasn’t always been easy. “I struggled with self-confidence,” she admits. “I didn’t think I was smart enough.”

Still, supportive professors kept their doors open, reminding her that nursing is a lifelong learning process – and that no one walks it alone.

During clinicals at Sacred Heart Medical Center, she witnessed firsthand what it means to truly care. A nurse, overwhelmed with a busy schedule, still carved out 45 minutes to sit and listen to a struggling patient. “It reminded me that no matter how overwhelmed we get, that connection is what counts.”

For Keyes, hands-on experiences like rural health fairs were just as impactful. Performing vision screenings and taking blood pressure helped her understand the importance of early, community-based care. “It helped me focus on the small things,” she says, “before patients ever reach the hospital and how preventative care might keep them out of the hospital.”

As she graduates, Keyes hopes to leave behind a powerful message that anyone with passion and purpose can become a nurse. “You can make an impact, no matter how small.”