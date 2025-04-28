EWU Nursing: Grad Comes Full Circle

Ashton Strobeck, a member of Eastern Washington University’s first graduating Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) cohort, says a simple act of compassion reminded him of why nursing is the perfect choice as a career.

Inspired by his aunt, a nurse who modeled the power of hard work and empathy, Strobeck, a 22-year-old from Spokane, considered nursing as a career early on in college. Getting accepted into EWU’s very first BSN cohort felt surreal. “It felt like the start of something truly meaningful,” he says – an opportunity to help build a program from the ground up and leave a legacy for those who would follow.

Over the past four years, Strobeck pushed through late-night study sessions, tackled high-pressure situations, and experienced unforgettable moments – like comforting a frightened young girl during a pediatric rotation. Offering her a few stickers, he watched her face light up and saw his purpose clearly. “I was that kid once,” says Strobeck, “I knew exactly what she was going through.”

Furthermore, he says, “that moment stuck with me because it reminded me how powerful small acts of kindness can be. It reinforced that nursing isn’t just about clinical skills; it’s about connecting with people and making them feel safe, even in tough situations.”

Strobeck was placed for his practicum in Sacred Heart’s Emergency Department which tested and strengthened his skills. As one of only two students selected for the ER, he thrived in the fast-paced environment. “Either you love it, or you hate it—I’m definitely in the ‘love it’ field.”

Juggling academics, life responsibilities, and the emotional demands of nursing school challenged him deeply. But the support of compassionate faculty and classmates who felt like family helped him succeed.

Today Strobeck hopes his class is remembered for its resilience, compassion, and the tight-knit community they built – proof that kindness, courage, and connection lie at the heart of truly impactful nursing.