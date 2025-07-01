Leadership Changes for Advancement

President Shari McMahan has announced a new leadership structure for the Division of University Advancement.

The Vice President for Advancement position will remain vacant for the time being. To ensure Advancement services continue without interruption, Laura Thayer, Associate Vice President for Philanthropy, and Eric Limburg, Associate Vice President for University Relations, have been asked to jointly lead the division.

Both bring deep experience and strong institutional knowledge to this shared leadership role. Their commitment to fostering relationships across campus and with alumni, donors, and community partners will help ensure continued progress through the comprehensive campaign and stability across university services.

President McMahan expressed her confidence in their leadership and for the Advancement team’s ongoing work to support Eastern’s mission and goals. “I deeply value the steady leadership Laura and Eric have already been providing for their teams. Their continued guidance ensures we remain focused on building lasting connections for Eastern’s future.”

Under the new structure, Eric Limburg will oversee alumni and university relations. Laura Thayer will oversee all philanthropy services, and act as the executive director for the EWU Foundation. Both will report directly to President McMahan.