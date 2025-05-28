Melissa Graham to Receive 2025 Trustees’ Medal

Melissa Graham, a longtime EWU faculty member and tireless advocate for student success, is Eastern’s Trustees’ Medal honoree for 2025.

Graham earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Eastern before coming to work for the university in 2004. She has since made her mark as a leader, educator and mentor.

Her current roles – assistant dean for student success and belonging, and director of the MESA Center – reflect her steadfast commitment to providing students of all backgrounds with the tools they need to confidently pursue careers in STEM-related fields.

While students remain at the heart of Graham’s work, she is also an accomplished speaker and author, contributing to many conferences and publications. She has also spearheaded and collaborated on numerous successful grant proposals.

Jennifer Turner Waldo, associate dean of C-STEM, credits Graham with helping to secure funding to launch the MESA Center, which offers a wide array of resources to promote belonging, skill development and career readiness for students.

In addition to her ability to bring into focus the program’s long-term vision, Turner Waldo says Graham is equally effective at managing day-to-day operations.

“She advocates fiercely for the needs of our students, and she focuses intensely on developing a culture that creates a community that is welcoming to all,” Waldo Turner says.

Esteban Rodriguez-Marek, chair of the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, recalls receiving positive feedback from students, years ago, about Graham’s skills as a math instructor. Now, as director of the MESA Center, her impact continues to grow.

“Under her leadership, the MESA Center is doing exactly what is needed to instill a sense of belonging to our students, which can only lead to our student body becoming more cohesive and more inclusive, and thus, to increased retention and student success in general,” Rodriguez-Marek says.

Graham was instrumental in piloting math cohorts. The smaller classes serve designated groups of students, providing easy access to tutors and faculty office hours within the MESA Center. These courses are taught by the same professor throughout the academic year, offering consistency, camaraderie and support.

Kelly Lynn, senior lecturer of mathematics, collaborated with Graham on the cohorts, which launched in fall 2024. She notes the positive impact they’ve already had. “This year, I’ve watched students build a real sense of community,” Lynn says. “They are studying together, helping each other out, and even meeting up to play games.”

Graham also created summer camps at Eastern to spark interest in STEM among elementary-aged girls and middle school students. She works closely with MESA partners in K–12 schools and community colleges to support a smooth transition to Eastern.

Jacqueline Coomes, EWU’s vice provost, notes that Graham’s exceptional teaching, innovation, leadership and communication have yielded widespread benefits for the university.