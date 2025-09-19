Move-In Day Welcomes Students to Eastern

Nearly 1,100 new and returning Eagles landed on Eastern Washington University’s Cheney campus for Move-In Day, Sept. 18-19.

They were greeted by a sea of red shirts and smiling faces as the EWU housing staff and volunteers from the campus community turned out in full force to help them move into rooms inside Anderson, Pearce, snyamncut and Streeter residence halls.

The university helpers provided a friendly welcome as they pitched in to unload housewares, computers, printers and personal items from trunks and place them into carts – helping to usher students and their possessions into their newly designated digs. Some volunteers even provided new students with free Eastern Eagle T-shirts and other swag.

Ashlynn Thompson, an 18-year-old from Tri-Cities, Washington, arrived to some fanfare as a team of volunteers quickly loaded up her belongings and delivered them to her new doorstep in snyamncut.

Thompson, who plans to take pre-med courses, said she has heard good things about Eastern from friends at home and looks forward to meeting new people on campus. “The moment I got on campus for orientation, I instantly loved it,” she said.

Melanie Potts, director EWU Housing and Residential Life, said the new arrivals are predominantly first-time students, with about 10% percent “returning to our halls because they loved it so much.”

Members of the housing team enjoy seeing the excited, nervous energy of the incoming students and their families – and making a difference for them as they start their collegiate journey, she said. “We love that we get to partner with them as they make a huge step toward their future.”

Another high point, said Potts, is seeing the volunteers interact with the newly arrived Eagles. “I have some volunteers that come back year after year and I get really excited about how much they love it.”

Among Thursday’s volunteers were Peyton Frey, Cole Kays and Alex Kessler, members of the Sigma Nu fraternity who stepped up to help incoming students move into Anderson Hall.

The three sophomores spoke about the difference a friendly face can make on Move-In Day, recalling their own experiences. The spoke about how EWU’s Greek Life prioritizes making new Eagles feel welcome regardless of whether they choose to rush.

“When I was a freshman, I was scared to move in. It helps to meet someone,” said Kays, a marketing major. “So, we invite some guys that we meet out to our house for a barbecue to help them have something to do on their first day.”

When asked about the impact that Greek Life volunteers have on Move-In Day, Alpha Xi Delta sorority member Charlotte Hite, a sophomore studying dental hygiene, said it’s “a way to see all the new kids – a way to help out and show that Greek Life is a part of Eastern and that we’re here to help.

“So much of it is community, and being there for your community is such an important part of Greek Life at EWU,” Hite said.

In the midst of the excitement, and occasional chaos, there were beacons of calm reassurance.

Residential Life Coordinator Francisco “Frank” Villarreal navigated minor mishaps, like a moving cart landing on a wrong floor and searching for a student’s missing high-heeled shoe, while helping to direct parents with parking to optimize the trip from trunk-to-door.

Villarreal talked about how residence hall events like the upcoming Block Party and Hallapalooza help build community and often become cherished memories.

It’s all about developing a place that students can call home, said Villarreal. “I love working in residential life and housing because we get to impact the student experience.”