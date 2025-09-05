Office of Community Engagement Established

Eastern Washington University has established the Office of Community Engagement to address local needs while enriching student learning opportunities through community service, civic engagement, and volunteerism.

The overarching goal of the office is to foster a culture of civic responsibility amongst students with activities that forge stronger relationships with nonprofits and other organizations.

Mark Este, EWU’s director of community engagement, said he’s focused on building relationships with organizations in Cheney initially. While the office will expand its reach to the West Plains and Spokane, it wants to concentrate on EWU’s hometown first.

“We want Cheney to be a college town, not a town with a college in it,” Este said. “Our students will come through Eastern, interact with the community, and walk away knowing how to be good citizens.”

EWU President Shari McMahan said, “Community engagement has always been a high priority. Our partnerships strengthen the connection between the university and the Inland Northwest, and they ensure we’re living up to our role as an anchor institution. For our students, these experiences outside the classroom help develop the real-world skills that define EWU as the region’s polytechnic and prepare our graduates to make an immediate impact.”

The Office of Community Engagement also houses the Aspire Program, a near-peer mentorship program through which EWU students empower high school students to pursue post-secondary education.

Jasmin Davis, associate director of community engagement who oversees EWU’s Aspire Program, said the program has 15 mentors who work with high schoolers in small-group settings. In all, those mentors are working with 250 youth in eight high schools in the region.

Located on the ground floor of Showalter Hall, the Office of Community Engagement has scheduled an open house at its offices 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

For more information on the Office of Community Engagement or to stay involved, go here.