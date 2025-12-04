President McMahan’s Holiday Message
Dear colleagues,
As December arrives, I’m grateful for the determination and creativity that each of you brings to our mission. Your contributions continue to strengthen EWU and enrich the experience of our students. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together this year and look forward to the opportunities ahead in 2026.
I’d also like to give a special thank you to our incredible students, faculty, and staff who came together to help Swoop find the perfect way to help our campus shine bright. Watch our new holiday video to see applied learning in action!
Go ahead and mark your calendars now for the 3rd annual Welcome Back Party! It’s going to be a celebration of community that you won’t want to miss!
Shari McMahan, PhD
President, Eastern Washington University
