Welcome to EWU, Dr. Lorenzo Smith!

Eastern Washington University is pleased to welcome Dr. Lorenzo Smith to campus as Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs on June 16. Although he will formally assume the role of Provost on July 1, he has arrived earlier while Provost Anderson is out on vacation. While Acting Provost, Dr. Smith will be engaging with campus leadership and preparing for the academic year ahead.

Dr. Smith brings to EWU a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to academic excellence, student achievement, and faculty success (read this Feb. 27 announcement about Dr. Smith’s arrival). He comes to Cheney from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas, where he most recently served as Special Assistant to the President for Academic Strategies, following his tenure as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. His leadership at SFA was marked by initiatives that advanced student retention and success, cultivated academic innovation, and strengthened institutional outcomes.

Smith has earned a national reputation for building programs that foster student opportunity, secure external research funding, and promote impactful community partnerships.

“Dr. Smith’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for EWU,” said President Shari McMahan. “His student-centered approach and strong academic vision align perfectly with our mission, and I’m confident he will be an exceptional leader for our faculty, staff, and students.”

In the weeks ahead, Dr. Smith will spend time getting to know the EWU community — visiting departments, meeting with faculty and staff, and learning about the university’s strategic priorities. He is especially eager to support and strengthen EWU’s identity as the region’s polytechnic.

Please join us in giving a warm Eagle welcome to Dr. Lorenzo Smith as he settles into his new home at Eastern Washington University!