2024 EWU Alumni Award Winners Announced

The Eastern Washington University Alumni Association is preparing for the upcoming EWU Alumni Awards event on Saturday, April 27.

The evening celebrates some of the university’s most inspiring alumni and the impact they make in their communities. You can purchase tickets for individuals and full tables online.

Here are the winners of the 2024 EWU Alumni Awards:

Benjamin P. Cheney Lifetime Achievement: Doug Kelley ’83 – Retired from Avista Corp. after 38 years. Kelley has served on 11 nonprofit boards across the Spokane region.

Eagle4Life Spirit: Paul Terrell ’05 and Landon Luiten ’09 – Terrell is the owner of Paul Terrell Design Co. and Luiten is the Western Regional Sales Manager for Futureguard Building Products.

Tawanka Service Award: Erik Puthoff ’05 – Puthoff currently serves as community development manager at STCU.

Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award: Freda Gandy ’96 – Gandy is the longtime executive director for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Spokane.

Governor Clarence D. Martin Educator of the Year: Kevin Alley ’07 – Alley serves as a special education teacher at Columbia HS in Burbank, Washington and has an alumni-owned and operated business called Back Alley BBQ.

Col. Daniel M. Carter Military Service Award: CSM Chris Clapin ’97 –Clapin is serving as a Command Sergeant Major for the United States Army, is a Purple Heart Recipient, and is currently in our Leadership Master’s Program.

Rising Eagle Award: Katie Emery ’15 – Emery is serving as a captain for the United States Army and studying at West Pointe Academy.