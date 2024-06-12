Carol Evans to Receive Honorary Doctorate from EWU

Carol Evans, the esteemed former chairwoman of the Spokane Tribal Business Council, has been selected to receive an honorary doctorate from Eastern Washington University in recognition of her outstanding contributions to her community, her tribe and the Pacific Northwest region.

Evans retired from her role as chairwoman of the Spokane Tribal Business Council in July of 2023, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of leadership and advocacy. Notably, she was the first woman to serve as tribal chair, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of Indigenous women leaders. Prior to her tenure on the Tribal Council, Evans dedicated twenty-eight years of service as the chief financial officer for The Spokane Tribe of Indians, demonstrating exemplary dedication and expertise in fiscal management.

Evans, a proud alumna of Eastern Washington University, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She also holds a CPA-Inactive Certificate from the state of Washington, further exemplifying her commitment to excellence and professionalism.

Throughout her career, Evans has been a steadfast advocate for tribal sovereignty, environmental conservation, and social justice. Her deep-rooted belief in the importance of respecting all living things and living in harmony with nature has guided her leadership and inspired those around her. “One must respect self, our earth and each other. Each and every matter of creation has a purpose, and one purpose is as important as another,” Evans shared.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Evans is a devoted wife of forty-six years to her husband, Terry Evans, and a loving mother to their four children. They currently reside on the Spokane Indian Reservation along the banks of the Spokane River.

“We are honored to recognize Carol Evans with an honorary doctorate from Eastern Washington University,” said EWU President Shari McMahan. “Her dedication to her tribe, her community, and her unwavering commitment to principles of respect and harmony make her a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”

The honorary doctorate will be conferred upon Evans during the university’s 5 p.m. commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 15 at The Podium in Spokane. Evans will offer her insights to the graduates during the ceremony gleaned from her years of leadership and service.

Please join us in congratulating Carol Evans on this well-deserved honor.