EWU Celebrates 143 Years of Giving Joy!

Eastern Washington University is celebrating its 143rd birthday with Giving Joy Day proclamations, Swoop sightings and good deeds in support of our hardworking Eagle students.

Giving Joy Day festivities kick off at the Catalyst building on Wednesday, April 2 with games, music and birthday treats for students, faculty, staff and special guests.

“Our Kickoff at the Catalyst is bigger and better than ever, engaging our Spokane students and faculty,” says Linda Safford, the senior director of annual giving at EWU chief organizer of the festivities and fundraiser.

On Thursday, the Giving Joy Day celebration moves to the PUB’s Nysether Community Room (NCR) on the Cheney campus.

“We will celebrate in Cheney with a thousand birthday cupcakes, a mayoral proclamation, and some exciting gift announcements as we make our way toward our goal – our biggest ever – of raising $550,000,” Safford says.

Community leaders are also getting involved. Mayors of the cities of Spokane and Cheney, along with Spokane’s Board of County Commissioners, are proclaiming April 3 as Giving Joy Day. EWU’s Alumni Association team, meanwhile, has visited a dozen area businesses to share balloons and treats.

Even in advance of the main Giving Joy festivities, Safford says, gifts and pledges are coming in to support scholarships and university programs, including a generous lead gift from an EWU faculty member to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our faculty, staff, and alumni care deeply about EWU and continue to demonstrate their commitment to support our students and the work we all do,” Safford says. “Through the gifts received on Giving Joy Day, we not only fund scholarships – we fund the EWU Food Pantry, the Student Emergency Fund, and Eagles Work, to name a few.”

That spirit of generosity among Eastern employees creates a ripple effect in the community that inspires others to give, Safford adds. “When we work together, our programs ensure access to college degrees, real-world learning experiences, and a brighter future for our students.”

Across EWU’s four colleges, students are receiving life-changing awards that support their success and help them fulfill their dream of earning a college degree.

Marilyn Smith is a former lab technician who, while juggling two jobs, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in geoscience. Smith says receiving scholarships is making it possible for her to finish her degree while still supporting her family. And she is so grateful.

“To the people who make these scholarships possible—thank you,” Smith says. “Eastern is investing in me, even though I’m not a traditional student, even though this is my second career. That means the world.”

On this Giving Joy Day, we are asking members of the university community to consider making a gift to support the University Scholarship Fund or another fund of their choice. Gifts of $14.30, $143 or $1,430 – or any other amount – make a significant difference for students, and payroll deduction is even available. (GJD Faculty and Staff Campaign to Support Our Students Form)

Supporters are also pitching in to create a much-needed scholarship for Occupational Therapy (OT) students. Future OTs like Kensi Nelson and Tanya Valdenea have significant field-work requirements, yet they lack a dedicated scholarship fund to support their important work. Valdenea received a fellowship from the Latino Center for Health, but such support is rare. (You can help fill this need by selecting the Eastern Fund and writing “OT” in the comments section.)

As part of the university’s Build Our Future Campaign, Giving Joy Day organizers are inviting donors to make a gift to the Eagle On Fund, Safford says. “The fund provides an array of supports to help students with internships, community learning and to overcome roadblocks to graduation. And if that isn’t inspiring enough, we have more than 100 other scholarship funds to choose from!”

Here are a few of the activities to celebrate Giving Joy Day 2025. The events, focused on giving joy to others and supporting student success, are open to everyone.

Wednesday, April 2: Catalyst Festivities

11 a.m. | Cupcakes and Eagle red punch in the Catalyst lobby

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Games and music for students

4 p.m. | Join President Shari McMahan, the deans from EWU’s four colleges and, of course, Swoop | Games, treats, virtual ball drop, and the first gift announcement

Thursday, April 3: Cheney Festivities

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Cupcakes and Eagle red punch inside the PUB’s Nysether Community Room (NCR)

Noon | EWU Alumni Relations, Swoop and our Eagle cheerleaders kick off the day | Student vocalists sing “Happy Birthday”

12:10 p.m. | President Shari McMahan and ASEWU President Ashton McKean welcome everyone

12:35 p.m. | Celebrate a few generous Giving Joy Day donors

12:45 p.m. | Learn about EWU’s progress in raising funds to support student success

7:30 p.m. | Watch the EWU Orchestra perform with The Spokane Symphony in Showalter Hall. (Learn more about the Side by Side with The Spokane Symphony concert online.)

Visit our Giving Joy Day website to meet some of EWU’s scholarship recipients and learn about ways to give.