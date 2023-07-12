MultiCare’s latest blog entry features a spotlight on how students in EWU’s Dental Hygiene department are filling important needs through their work in the programs dental clinic, which delivers the equivalent of almost $500,000 in quality, low-cost dental care every year.

The clinic serves indigent, low income and underserved and noninsured populations in the Spokane area.

Click the link below to read MultiCare’s blog entry and watch the video.

EWU dental clinic improves education and access – MultiCare Vitals