Katie Taylor Named Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine

Katie Taylor, PhD, associate professor of exercise science, was named fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

Taylor, who also directs the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Master of Science in Wellness and Movement Sciences programs, was chosen for this honor during the ACSM’s 71st annual meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

The fellowship recognizes professional achievement and competence in the related disciplines of exercise science and sports medicine through education, published works, professional practice and a demonstrated interest and service to the goals of exercise science, according to the ACSM, which has more than 50,000 members and certified professionals.

The organization is dedicated to promoting wellbeing, sport safety, fitness and physical activity through research, education and public health efforts that positively impact quality of life for athletes, patients and the public worldwide, according to its website.

Taylor, an exercise scientist who specializes in exercise physiology and statistics, is conducting research at Eastern that is focused on the role of physical activity, particularly resistance training and sedentary behavior, on gut health. Taylor’s research is exploring the beneficial effects of physical activity and deleterious consequences of sedentary behavior on health.

Taylor joined the EWU faculty and Exercise Science program in September 2016 and was awarded early tenure in 2021.

Taylor has a long history of volunteer service to the ACSM, including serving on the Board of Trustees, helping on committees, and participating in the regional ACSM Northwest chapter.

Katie currently serves as president of ACSM Northwest and will be conference director for the 2025 Annual Meeting, to be held at EWU this winter.