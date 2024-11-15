The EWU Global team invites you to celebrate International Education Week from Nov. 18 – 22.

Join us daily for unique events that will connect you with global perspectives while highlighting the impact of international education on our campus and beyond.

Whether you’re interested in learning more about study abroad, international opportunities, supporting international students or joining thought-provoking discussions, there’s something for everyone this week.

All events will be held in person, with most also providing a Zoom link for virtual participation. For those wishing to interact before and after the events, a Padlet link for posting thoughts will be available. (Go online for a full calendar of events with links to interact on Padlet.)

Although International Education Week is celebrated every year, this year’s event has special meaning on EWU’s campus as student and faculty interest in all-things-international returns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EWU Global is dedicating our energy towards increasing the pathways for international students to join our community. Faculty-led study abroad programming has returned, with faculty leaders once again offering Paris-London (March 2025) and Salamanca, Spain (Summer 2025) overseas experiences, while other faculty are creating new study abroad trips. (This Inside EWU story highlights the 2024 summer experience in Spain.)

Meanwhile, new dual degrees are being developed that will allow students at international partner universities to complete part of their coursework on EWU’s campus while finishing the remainder at their home university.

Here are some of the highlights of EWU’s International Education Week activities:

Welcome Back Reception | Monday, Nov. 18 | 10-10:50 a.m. | Global suite, Patterson 345

All study abroad and international students are invited to join Rebecca Covarrubias ’24 for a reception to chat about your international experiences and share notes on what you notice about culture, language, perspective and places.

Globally Aware | Monday, Nov. 18 | Noon – 1 p.m. | Faculty Commons | Zoom Link

All faculty and staff interested in learning about the processes that international students experience and how we can support them through challenges are invited to attend this inaugural session, given by Gina Petrie, executive director of global student services.

KEI Study Abroad Information Session | Monday, Nov. 18 | 1-1:50 p.m. | Patterson 304 | Zoom Link

KEI provides a wide range of study abroad opportunities known for being affordable for EWU students. Students are invited to attend this information session with Monique Ramirez to learn about the options, dates and pricing they offer.

International Speed-Relating Event | Tuesday, Nov. 19 | noon – 1 p.m. | JFK Library Lobby

Through collaboration between the JFK Library and Global, join five faculty, staff, and students for engaging brief conversations about their international experiences and perspectives. Thomas Hammer coffee will be available

Fulbright Application Process Panel | Tuesday, Nov. 19 | 1-2 p.m. | PUB 317/319 | Zoom Link

Hear about academic and career opportunities that Fulbright can provide to EWU graduates and a new collaborative process for supporting students with their application process, with Viktoria Taroudaki, Lynn Briggs, Gail Forsgreen, Annarose Sanchez Qualls, and Gina Petrie.

API Study Abroad Information Session | Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 10 – 10:50 a.m. | PUB 321 | Zoom Link

API provides a wide range of study abroad opportunities for EWU students. All students are invited to attend this information session with Leiann Marr to learn about the options, scholarships, dates and pricing they offer.

Including International Experiences in your Programs with API | Wednesday, Nov. 20 | noon-1 p.m. | Faculty Commons | Zoom Link

Forum highlights the multiple ways that faculty can add international experiences (in-person and virtual) to their academic programming with examples from other universities. Q&A follows the one-hour session.

How to Plan Financial Aid for your Study Abroad | Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 2- 2:30 p.m. | Patterson 340 | Zoom Link

Join Kandi Teeters, director of financial aid, for this quick session on what you need to know when you plan to use financial aid to cover study abroad costs.

Q & A Session with Education Abroad Advisors | Thursday, Nov. 21 | 10-11 a.m. | Tawanka 215C | Zoom Link

Join Education Abroad Advisors Morganne Elkins and Nish Raje for a session in which you can ask anything you wish about how study abroad experiences work and how to get started with the process.

Gilman Scholarship Workshop | Thursday, Nov. 21 | 11 a.m.-noon | Tawanka 215C and Zoom Link

If you are interested in applying for a Gilman scholarship, which provides up to $5,000 for studying abroad, this mini-workshop with Education Abroad Advisors Morganne Elkins and Nish Raje will provide needed information about the application process.

Global Study Abroad: Unique Programs Showcase | Thursday, Nov. 21 | 1-2 p.m. | PUB 319 | Zoom Link

Students: What if you could hear about the highlights of unique study abroad options from seven providers–all in one session? This is it! Hear representatives from AIFS, API, ARCOS, ISA/Worldstrides, KEI, Semester at Sea and USAC. Facilitated by Rebecca Cobarrubias.

Perspectives on International Internships | Friday, Nov. 22 | PUB 317 | Zoom Link

Carrying out an internship while studying abroad helps students develop confidence and skills for future careers. Hear perspectives from Kohl LeRoy ’24 and John Mangiantini, director of the Career Center, that will empower students, staff and faculty to go in this direction.

**Opportunity to be a paid teaching assistant in Mexico through the North American Language and Assistant Program (NALCAP).

You can now watch the Nov. 12 online informative session to learn about NALCAP. Luis Suárez De Benito, education advisor from the Embassy of Spain joined us to answer questions. As a language assistant, you will be fulfilling the role of a cultural ambassador as you advance English language learning and mutual understanding through cultural exchange. As such, your role is to encourage students of all ages in Spain to broaden their knowledge of your language and culture. NALCAP offers recipients the opportunity to immerse themselves in the language and culture of Spain while sharing the language and culture of the United States with students in Spain, as well as a tremendous opportunity for professional and personal growth. This is a paid program with health care benefits, and professional development training.