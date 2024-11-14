Cola Boyer Named as Director of Tribal Relations

Cola Boyer, an Eastern alumna who has excelled in educating and training future leaders, was recently named EWU’s new director of tribal relations.

Boyer says she’s “incredibly excited” to return to Eastern Washington University, adding, “I’m finally going to be in a place where I can make a difference with the tribal relations and tribal communities.”

EWU President Shari McMahan says Boyer, an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation, brings a wealth of knowledge, cultural advocacy, and relationship-building experience to the role.

“We are confident in her abilities to lead with passion and dedication in fulfilling the mission of EWU,” McMahan says.

Boyer earned a bachelor’s degree in race and culture from EWU in 2020, minoring in both Africana and American Indian studies and serving as the president of the Native American Student Association.

She went on to earn a master’s degree in business leadership at Whitworth University and a doctorate in leadership and innovation from Purdue University. Boyer’s credentials also include a certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion from EWU.

In her professional life, Cola has championed leadership training and development, most recently as the training program manager for the Coeur D’ Alene Casino Resort Hotel. She previously served as the development instructor for the Quest Resort and Casino. Among her other accomplishments, she created the Kalispel Leadership Academy, has developed and facilitated numerous training programs, and organized three leadership conferences for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest leaders.

In 2023, these and other successes were recognized when Boyer was selected as a “rising star” by the Spokane Journal of Business.

For the past two years, Boyer has volunteered at EWU reading scholarship applications and serving on the EWU Alumni Association Board of Directors. What stands out to those with whom she’s served, says Kelsey Hatch- Brecek, director of alumni relations, is her collaborative leadership style.

“Cola makes everybody just come together. She is all about unity and how we can use even our differences to come together,” Hatch-Brecek says. “I’m really excited for the doors she will open here.”

Boyer, Hatch-Brecek continued, ran a summer workshop for the alumni board that integrated DISC, a question-based assessment that determines personality and work traits, to help the board understand how to best collaborate.

It was great information, Brecek says, that not only advanced the board members understanding of how to optimize their collaborations but also helped her own three-person work team better understand their communication styles.

Boyer’s family is also connected to the Eagle community. Her younger sister, Natika Leuluai, is finishing up her own degree in race and culture, and also met her husband, Patrick Leuluai while attending EWU. (They were introduced by Patrick’s sister, Naima, who is also an Eagle.) As an added bonus, her mom, Lisa Boyer, volunteers for alumni-sponsored events.

Boyer’s own Eagle4Life connection was formed when, as a freshman, she dealt with a serious health condition. The support she received from faculty, staff and fellow students during a time of life filled with setbacks and challenges made a lasting positive impact.

“Eastern Washington has given so much to me throughout my time there,” says Boyer. “And Eastern has always been the biggest supporter of all the successes moving forward.”

Boyer plans to build bridges and partnerships throughout the university, saying, “I look forward to spending some more time with all the faculty and staff and really building that strong collaboration with everybody.”

This leadership role at Eastern, Boyer says, will allow her to further grow a strong platform for Native people, helping students and tribal community members overcome obstacles and build upon successes to move things forward.