CSTEM Partners with LaunchPad for Tech Events

The Eastern Washington University College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics has partnered with LaunchPad Inland Northwest for a series of Innovator Connect events.

“These events will offer EWU students an opportunity to hear from regional leaders and experts in entrepreneurship and innovation, and network with industry professionals,” says Rob Sauders, executive director for Catalyst strategies.

Sauders says the partnership was forged when LaunchPad INW co-founder Bill Kalivas approached the university about sponsoring a speaker series. Kalivas is a member of EWU STEM advisory committee led by College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) Dean David Bowman.

Kalivas and the LaunchPad INW team wanted to do a speaker series that would engage students while serving as a platform for networking for regional professionals, Sauders says, “all of which is exactly what we want to be doing at Eastern and at the Catalyst Building.”

Eastern jumped at the opportunity, says Sauders, as it allows students to have free access to events which support professional development and build industry connections. “Bill and LaunchPad INW are really committed to getting our students involved,” he adds.

Sauders says the partnership will contribute to regional development “as LaunchPad is committed to building upon entrepreneurship, innovation and capacity within the region.”

2025 Kickoff Event

The Innovator Connect will kick off its 2025 series with Exploring the Potential of Artificial Intelligence, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Catalyst building, 601 E. Riverside Ave., in Spokane. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the event begins at 4 p.m. with a Q & A session with a panel of expert followed by a networking opportunity.

Bill Kalivas of LaunchPad INW will lead the discussion, which features Kelly Fukai, CEO of Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA). Fukai will discuss highlights from the WTIA Washington AI Landscape Report, and Graham Morehead, of Pangeon, a company that helps launch AI startups, will discuss the current and future potential of AI. A panel discussion including EWU Associate Professor of Design Travis Masingale will follow.

Inaugural Event Highlights

The inaugural Innovator Connect gathering, held on Oct. 30, welcomed John Gibson, chief research and development engineer for Avista Utilities, who discussed challenges with the power grid, including defending it against cyber-attacks.

Gibson was followed at the event by two leaders of CarbonQuest, Shayne Johnson, president and CEO, and Dave Curry, the company’s chairman and founder, who discussed decarbonization technologies and some of the projects the company has worked on. (CarbonQuest is also working with EWU on university projects tied to energy funding from the state.)

**The Innovator Connect events are free and those interested should RSVP online to attend.