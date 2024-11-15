Distinguished Service is Honored at Luncheon

EWU President Shari McMahan hosted a Fall Recognition Luncheon, on Nov. 15, to share her gratitude to the campus community and honor faculty and staff for their dedication and years of service.

McMahan marked milestones of service for employees who’d worked at the university for 5-to-35 years, and presented Distinguished Service Awards for exceptional contributions.

Amy Laskowski, communications consultant at JFK Library, received the Distinguished Service Award for classified staff, while Associate Registrar Amanda Stillwell received the the Distinguished Service Award for exempt staff. The event, which packed out the PUB’s Nysether Community Room, emphasized EWU’s commitment to acknowledging both individual achievements and the collective effort of EWU employees, including behind-the-scenes personnel.

Members of the campus community cheered on their colleagues while enjoying delicious turkey, stuffing and other fall favorites prepared by EWU Dining Services.

The two shining stars of the day, though, were Laskowski and Stilwell, who were awarded medallions, in addition to the $1,000 award they will each receive. To learn more about their notable accomplishments and why they were honored, read their awardee profiles below.

Amy Laskowski

2024 Distinguished Service Award – Classified

Amy Laskowski, communications consultant, is known around campus as the good-natured, go-to person for collaborations involving JFK Library, received the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for Classified Staff.

Letters of nomination highlighted Laskowski’s ability to successfully oversee and contribute to projects ranging from interior upgrades and reconfigurations to planning and promoting programs and events that require wrangling resources and collaborating with partners across campus. In all efforts, Laskowski is recognized as someone who goes above and beyond.

“Anytime I am planning something – from a task as small as a simple display in a corner of JFK’s lower level to a major event involving an outside speaker, I know that Amy needs to be my first point of contact, because everything about that work will be more thoughtful, better composed and more clearly articulated once she’s walked through things with me and clarified the work she will need to do to support it,” said James Rosenzweig, professor, EWU Libraries.

Chris Galow, maintenance mechanic, noted that Laskowski prioritizes the needs of students and the university community, and that her work is helping to create a library that’s a “central hub for student engagement.”

Laskowski’s collaboration and original ideas are unparalleled, wrote her colleague, Kelly Evans, an associate professor at the library. “Amy brings constant enthusiasm, initiative and talents to her work in the library and across campus.”

The library’s Michael Nelson said Laskowski’s contagious “let’s get it done” attitude contributes to a library team that is more proficient, effective, and better in so many other ways. Furthermore, he said, “I am grateful, and truly fortunate, to have Amy as a teammate.”

Justin Otto, professor, EWU Libraries, noted that Laskowski is a problem-solver who takes initiative and is effective at balancing tasks while always treating coworkers — and everyone who uses the library — in a courteous, cheerful and professional manner.

Laskowski’s talents include marketing and communications, graphic design and website and social media management, said Ielleen Miller, an associate professor who serves as the humanities librarian at JFK. She is the point person for all communications with facilities, events planning, IT and any unit requesting space in JFK.

“Every unit across campus needs an Amy Laskowski,” Miller said, “and we are so very lucky to have her.”

Amanda Stilwell

2024 Distinguished Service Award – Classified

Amanda Stilwell, EWU’s associate registrar, is known for getting complicated things done.

Her ability to collaborate across colleges and administrative units has contributed to successful outcomes benefiting the entire campus community. For her record of stellar achievement, Stilwell has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for Exempt Staff.

Numerous letters of nomination shared accounts of Stilwell’s collaborative prowess.

“She is an excellent communicator – a great listener who also ensures others understand and apply the information they need to change their processes in light of new systems,” wrote Jacqueline Coomes, vice provost, who expressed a deep appreciation of Stilwell’s professionalism and service to others.

Examples of this service include, most recently, contributing to the successful launch of new software supporting programs like Professional & Continuing Education. During the software launch, Stilwell offered hands-on technical assistance and data translation to support an efficient transition to the new technology.

Amanda Reedy, associate professor and chair and director of the School of Social Work, said Stilwell brings a deep understanding of processes and, also, has an attention to detail that makes scheduling for multiple programs go smoothly.

“Amanda is always supportive in answering questions and working through problems,” Reedy said. “She is truly an asset to EWU.”

Heather Veeder, associate vice president of student success, policy and planning, echoed that sentiment: “Amanda consistently exceeds expectations and embodies the highest standards of professionalism, leadership and inclusivity. Her contributions have had a lasting, positive impact on both the department and the broader university community.”

An alumnus who graduated in 2012, Stilwell returned to EWU in 2017 and has worked her way up in Records & Registration. Along the way, she has mentored a new generation of future alumni.

Bailey Flagg, a former student employee, appreciates Stilwell’s support. “I believe Amanda Stilwell is more than deserving of the Distinguished Service Award. She is kind and welcoming, and always ready to serve the people of Eastern Washington University.”