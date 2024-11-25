Eagle Store Has Holiday Bargains Galore

With the holidays right around the corner, look no further than the Eagle Store for shopping sales and buying great gifts.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will run online only Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. Use code

“SaveBIG” for 15% off all purchases and free shipping to your home or office.

“When you shop at the Eagle Store, you’re supporting your college community,” says Elly Sears, marketing coordinator at EWU’s Eagle Store. “We are the number one retailer of Eastern merchandise and have a great selection of clothing and gifts for people to shop.”

If you prefer to do your shopping in person, the Eagle Store’s Holiday Sale will run in-store Dec. 5 – 7. The entire store — apart from Swoop’s corner — will be 25% off, so make sure to stock up on your favorite Eastern apparel at a discount.

The Eagle Store will also extend their hours during the in-person sale:

Thursday, Dec. 5 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To support Eastern’s campus-wide focus on sustainability, the Eagle Store is doing their part to make holiday shopping — and its operations year round — more eco-friendly. In 2020, for example, the store’s Textbook Resource Center transitioned to a fully digital model, taking a significant step toward decarbonization and laying the foundation for their “Green Eags” initiative.

“Our growing sustainable options allow you to feel good about your purchases,” says Sears.

Their efforts include sending damaged items to a company called Refried, where pieces are upcycled and crafted into new articles of clothing and accessories. These one-of-kind items prevent waste and are sold exclusively at the Eagle Store.

If you like to buy your clothes second hand, Swoop’s corner is like a mini thrift shop inside the Eagle Store. Gently used apparel is sold here, and you can even sell your items back to the store to receive a gift card.

The Eagle Store also makes an effort to carry items fashioned from recycled materials. If you see a Green Eags seal on the tag, you can rest assured that the product was made with planet Earth in mind.

Stop by the Eagle Store this month to shop sustainably, and don’t miss the sales running Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 – 7!

To shop online, visit the Eagle Store.