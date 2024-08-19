Emeritus Professor Rubén Trejo Honored with School Naming

Spokane Public Schools has bestowed a significant honor upon the late Rubén Trejo, a celebrated artist, educator and champion of the Latino community with deep ties to Eastern Washington University. The newly established Rubén Trejo Dual Language Academy, set to open its doors in September, will carry forward Trejo’s legacy of cultural celebration and academic excellence.

Trejo, who passed away in 2009, left an indelible mark on Spokane during his 30 years teaching at EWU. He co-founded the Chicano studies department (now known as Chicana/O/X Studies), mentored countless Latino students, and fostered a welcoming environment for all. He was awarded the Trustees’ medal in 1987.

The dual-language academy, serving students from kindergarten to seventh grade, will provide bilingual education, reflecting Trejo’s belief in the power of cultural understanding. The school’s mascot, the axolotl, a critically endangered amphibian native to Mexico, further symbolizes the school’s commitment to cultural preservation and environmental awareness.

This recognition underscores Trejo’s profound impact on the community, serving as an inspiration for generations to embrace their heritage, pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to society.

Full story at Spokane Public Radio.