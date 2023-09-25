EWU Celebrates Hispanic Latinx/e Cultures and Histories

EWU’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and campus partners are offering events and activities in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Latinx/e Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

The events will give our campus community the opportunity to honor and learn more about the rich cultures and histories of the American Hispanic Latinx/e community.

EWU’s Hispanic Latinx/e Heritage Month schedule is available online, with additional offerings to be added through Oct. 15.

Here are a few of the many opportunities to join in the celebration:

Share Your Hispanic Latinx/e Pride and Heritage: Send in a photo or 10-second video that represents your Hispanic or Latinx/e roots. We will include it in a video to share on social media, our website and possibly during a campus event. If you want to participate, please send your contribution to Kim Davis, kdavis2@ewu.edu or direct message our Facebook or Instagram by Sept. 30.

Oct. 5 | Thursday | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Showalter 114

Hispanic Latinx/e Heritage Gathering and Meet and Greet

EWU’s campus community is invited to stop by to enjoy Mexican flavors from local favorite, Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, as well as horchata and other beverages. We also have some Hispanic Latinx/e Month treats for you. Food and refreshments will be hosted by the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Stop by between noon-1 p.m. to meet Lea Jarnagin, PhD, our new vice president for student affairs.

Oct. 9 |Monday | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Monroe 205

Pan Dulce y Chisme

Enjoy pan dulce (sweet bread), hot chocolate and cafecito while networking with students, staff, faculty and community members.

Oct. 12 | Thursday| | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | PUB NCR

Hispanic Business Pop-Up Shops

Oct. 12 | Thursday | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall

Multicultural Festival

Oct. 26 | Thursday | 4 p.m. | PUB 317/319

Read the Rainbow: Meet Author Benjamin S¢aenz

Join us to meet the author of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Oct. 30-Nov.3

Dia de los Muertos Altar Display to Honor EWU Faculty and Staff

The Chicana/o/x Studies Program, with support from the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and JFK Library, is hosting a Dia de los Muertos community altar display. The altar will honor EWU faculty and staff who have passed away. Members of the campus community are welcomed and encouraged to bring a photo of a person they wish to honor, along with flowers, flameless candles, and/or items that represent the person honored.

EWU’s ODEI October Happenings newsletter will announce the date and times for community altar set up. If you would like to participate or have questions, please email Chicana/o/x Studies Coordinator & Recruiter, Marcella Godina at mgodina@ewu.edu. While advanced notification of participation is appreciated it is not required.

**Please make accommodation requests five days in advance by contacting Stephanie Bradley at 509.359.4811.