EASTERN NEWSROOM

Students Show Their Talent at Music Festival

June 1, 2024

Eastern Washington University students took home gold, silver and bronze while competing with 1,000 musicians from throughout the region at MusicFest Northwest.

Dozens of EWU students majoring and minoring in music turned out for the nationally-acclaimed competition, held May 13-18 at The Fox Theater and on the Gonzaga University Campus.

The 79-year-old festival is open to musicians ranging from elementary age to college students. Adjudicators come from throughout the country and provide master-level workshops for all divisions, including voice, strings, reeds, brass, piano and ballet. Student performances earn medals, with some competing musicians earning the opportunity to perform with the Spokane Symphony.

EWU is a sponsor of the festival, and a number of faculty members from the university’s music program volunteer their time to ensure the 6-daylong event goes off without a hitch. Faculty contributing to this effort include Nicole Sonbert, John Marshall, Dawn Wolski, Amanda Howard-Phillips, Steve Friel, Ben Cleveland and Jody Graves.

Congratulations to the following students for winning top awards!

Yunju Cho, Violin                               
Chamber Music | Gold
String Sonata | Silver

Haley Anderson, Voice
British and American Art Song | Silver

Zachary Bjurstrom, Piano
Collegiate Original Composition | Gold
Contemporary Division | Silver
Romantic | Gold
Impressionism | Gold

Savannah Baber, Piano                         
Impressionism | Gold
Chamber Music | Silver

Jayden Salazar, Voice         
Music Theater | Silver

Kristina Komarov, Piano
Chamber Music | Gold
Piano/Cello Duo Sonata | Silver

Autumn Tucker, Voice
Music Theater | Silver

Jamie Kiser, Voice
Italian Aria/Art Song | Silver     

Mason Utz, Saxophone
Reed Young Artist | Silver

Duff Overstreet, Cello
Popper Etude | Silver
Open Concerto | Silver
Unaccompanied Bach | Silver
Piano Composition | Gold

Gloria Miller, Cello
String/Piano Sonata | Silver
Chamber Music | Gold

Alumni

Grace Ahola ‘23 Cello           

String Young Artist | Gold

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Arts & Humanities Students

Tagged With: CAHSS, InsideEWU

Categories

Experts Directory

Find EWU faculty and staff who are experts in diverse subjects.