Students Show Their Talent at Music Festival

Eastern Washington University students took home gold, silver and bronze while competing with 1,000 musicians from throughout the region at MusicFest Northwest.

Dozens of EWU students majoring and minoring in music turned out for the nationally-acclaimed competition, held May 13-18 at The Fox Theater and on the Gonzaga University Campus.

The 79-year-old festival is open to musicians ranging from elementary age to college students. Adjudicators come from throughout the country and provide master-level workshops for all divisions, including voice, strings, reeds, brass, piano and ballet. Student performances earn medals, with some competing musicians earning the opportunity to perform with the Spokane Symphony.

EWU is a sponsor of the festival, and a number of faculty members from the university’s music program volunteer their time to ensure the 6-daylong event goes off without a hitch. Faculty contributing to this effort include Nicole Sonbert, John Marshall, Dawn Wolski, Amanda Howard-Phillips, Steve Friel, Ben Cleveland and Jody Graves.

Congratulations to the following students for winning top awards!

Yunju Cho, Violin

Chamber Music | Gold

String Sonata | Silver

Haley Anderson, Voice

British and American Art Song | Silver

Zachary Bjurstrom, Piano

Collegiate Original Composition | Gold

Contemporary Division | Silver

Romantic | Gold

Impressionism | Gold

Savannah Baber, Piano

Impressionism | Gold

Chamber Music | Silver

Jayden Salazar, Voice

Music Theater | Silver

Kristina Komarov, Piano

Chamber Music | Gold

Piano/Cello Duo Sonata | Silver

Autumn Tucker, Voice

Music Theater | Silver

Jamie Kiser, Voice

Italian Aria/Art Song | Silver

Mason Utz, Saxophone

Reed Young Artist | Silver

Duff Overstreet, Cello

Popper Etude | Silver

Open Concerto | Silver

Unaccompanied Bach | Silver

Piano Composition | Gold

Gloria Miller, Cello

String/Piano Sonata | Silver

Chamber Music | Gold

Alumni

Grace Ahola ‘23 Cello

String Young Artist | Gold