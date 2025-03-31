Student Message from President McMahan – Spring Quarter Update

President McMahan shared the following message with students to welcome them to Spring Quarter and acknowledge the broader national conversations happening around higher education, including topics such as financial aid, civil rights, and free speech. The message reinforces EWU’s commitment to transparency, inclusion, and student success, and reassures students that the university is monitoring developments closely.

To: All students

From: President McMahan

Send: March 31

Subject Line: Spring Quarter Campus Updates

Dear EWU Students,

Welcome to Spring quarter! Whether you’re back on campus or joining us for the first time, I’m excited to see you finish the academic year strong. If you’re looking ahead to commencement — congratulations, and I can’t wait to share in that moment of celebration for all your hard work and dedication as an Eastern Eagle!

We recognize, though, that we are also experiencing a difficult time of uncertainty in higher education. You may be seeing headlines, social posts, or having conversations about complex issues such as financial aid, civil rights, free speech, and the future of the U.S. Department of Education. I want to assure you that if we receive official guidance that will impact your student experience, we will share that with you as soon as possible. We have staff who specialize in these matters monitoring the situation, and are prepared to act quickly if needed.

At this time, we have not received any direction from the U.S. Department of Education that would change how we operate or timelines for federal financial aid. Additionally, stemming from the letter universities received in February regarding Title VI (Civil Rights), we are also reviewing our policies and websites to ensure we remain in compliance with all anti-discrimination laws.

Eastern takes its role as a public institution seriously. That includes protecting the principles of open dialogue and freedom of expression, even when the conversations feel challenging or uncomfortable. I encourage you to engage respectfully and constructively, guided by your values and with your safety always at the center.

EWU’s commitment is to support your educational journey, and we want you to feel welcome and included as a student — your diverse backgrounds and experiences enrich our campus and classrooms. Together, we can create an inclusive and empowering campus where every student thrives.

With Eagle Pride,

[President McMahan]