EWU Homecoming Turns 100

Homecoming is always an exciting time at EWU, but this year’s event will be one for the ages as Eastern celebrates 100 years of Homecoming. Everyone is invited to join EWU on Oct. 16-22 for events commemorating this once-in-a-century milestone.

The weeklong celebration starts with the Eagle Family Homecoming Kickoff at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 16. The kickoff will include games, crafts and music, along with EWU student-athletes passing out free pizza in the PUB.

Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of Alumni Relations, says students, faculty and staff should seize the opportunity to get involved in these “once-in-a-lifetime events.” Faculty and staff should consider decorating their offices, while students are encouraged to wear Eagle apparel all week. On Monday and Wednesday, free Homecoming T-shirts will be distributed on the PUB skirt to students who plan to attend the Eastern versus Weber State Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21. Registration for a free student ticket to the game is required.

“We anticipate a large group of alumni and community members on campus,” says Hatch-Brecek. “It’s important to show Eagle pride.”

With the influx of visitors, out-of-town guests are encouraged to book accommodations in advance. Best Western Plus Peppertree Airport Inn is offering EWU fans deals on rooms until Oct. 6, with code EWU 100 Year.

These campus visitors and others will have an opportunity to walk down memory lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, in the Hargreaves Reading Room. Steven Bingo, university archivist, has prepared a walk through the decades with photos and memorabilia to show just how much EWU and Cheney have changed through the years.

Also among this year’s featured events is a new celebration that will shine Eagle pride throughout Cheney. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Eastern’s iconic water tower will, for the first time ever, be illuminated. The tower will remain that way from dusk till dawn every night during Homecoming week and beyond. At the “Light the Eagle Tower ” gathering, President Sheri McMahan, along with Eric and Denise Clements, parents of former EWU football player, Cody Clements ‘21 and ‘23, who funded the lighting, will lead a countdown to illumination while spectators participate in the fun with red-and-white glow sticks. Afterwards, attendees can join Eagle student-athletes at Reese Court for the inaugural Eagle MadNest, an event featuring the EWU Women’s, Men’s and Wheelchair Basketball teams in addition to free goodies, swag and contests.

A longstanding Homecoming favorite, one made extra special by the 100th anniversary, is the annual downtown bed races. In the past, only students, faculty and staff have been able to participate in the tradition, but now community members and alumni can join in the fun. Located in downtown Cheney, teams of five will compete by pushing beds on wheels down 1st Street and back.

This all leads up to gameday, Saturday, Oct. 21, against Weber State (4 p.m. kickoff). Make sure to reserve your student section tickets in advance, or purchase tickets online. It’s a “blackout game”– so wear your free Homecoming shirt or other black Eagle gear as you support the Eagles.

Before the game (1-4 p.m.), head to the Alumni Association and Family Programming’s Engagement Zone (located outside of The Inferno Store) where you’ll find tailgating games, free swag and homecoming stickers. Collect all five game-day stickers and get a free Red Turf Nation gift at the end of the season.

Visitors and locals alike can also explore businesses throughout Spokane and Cheney that are offering discounts to EWU fans.

Wrapping up a week full of events will be EWU’s first ever post-game fireworks show. Celebrate the end of a successful 100th Anniversary Eagle Family Homecoming week— and hopefully a win against Weber— with fireworks over Roos Field.

