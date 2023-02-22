EWU Men’s Basketball Clinches Big Sky Championship

The Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team has reeled off 18 wins in a row to secure the Big Sky Conference Title.

The 18th win came after EWU beat Weber State 89-82 on Thursday in Ogden, Utah. Eastern’s current winning streak is to date the longest in Division I basketball this year. Check out the coverage from The Spokesman-Review and GoEags.com.

EWU Women’s Basketball has seen its share of victories this season, charting a win against Weber State, 64-31 on Thursday, as part of a 9-in-7 season in the Big Sky Conference. Check out the coverage at GoEags.com.

The EWU men’s and women’s teams are finishing the regular conference season and will both compete in the Big Sky Basketball Championships, on March 4-8 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.