EWU’s Kimberly Cleary Appears on Fitness Show

Kimberly Cleary, professor and chair of the Department of Physical Therapy, was recently a guest expert on Sit and Be Fit, a long-running chair exercise program that airs on KSPS public television.

Cleary shares her physical therapy expertise on two separate segments, offering strategies to help older adults who watch the program improve their balance and reduce the risk of falling. The episodes featuring Cleary on will air in the spring.

Sit and Be Fit is a nonprofit organization committed to healthy aging and improving the quality of life for all, according to its website. The show is popular with seniors, people recovering from injuries, and those managing chronic conditions.

Sit and Be Fit, which first aired in 1987, was created by Mary Ann Wilson, RN, who had grown frustrated after seeing older adults become injured while participating in her traditional aerobics classes. Sit and Be Fit’s low-impact exercises became a popular fitness alternative. The syndicated series airs throughout the United States and Canada.