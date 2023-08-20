EWU’s Mariachi Las Águilas Plays for Spokane Indians Baseball Fans

EWU’s Mariachi Las Águilas performed at Avista Stadium’s Hispanic Heritage Night on Aug. 15, entertaining baseball fans at the main stadium entrance as boosters arrived to watch the Spokane Indians play a winning game against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Mariachi Las Águilas (The Eagles) is an EWU music organization comprised of students, alumni and family members who dedicate their time to learning and performing mariachi music. It provides a cultural home for all those who love mariachi music.

In addition, Las Águilas musicians represent EWU in the community by performing on campus, throughout Spokane, and beyond. In addition to showcasing the allure and artistry of mariachi, their performances serve as a connection between the university and the broader Latino community. Although the band typically has 12 or more musicians who practice and perform, the Spokane Indians requested a small group of performers for the game.

Midway through the second inning of the Indians game, student members of the group, Katherine Ayerdis Collado, Jonathan Arguello and Joel Adame Cortez, took the field with Sheila Woodward, the EWU professor of music who directs Mariachi Las Águilas, to accept a $500 gift from the club. The check, presented by the Indians’ senior vice president, Otto Klein, was given to support mariachi scholarships for students.

Photo caption: Performing musicians, left to right: Katherine Ayerdis Collado, an EWU graduate student in occupational therapy; Savanna Shaffer, ’23; Jonathan Arguello, and Joel Adame Cortez, both music technology majors.