Giving Joy Day to Ramp Up After Break

The arrival of spring is a welcome reminder that Eastern Washington University’s annual Giving Joy Day is right around the corner.

Giving Joy Day kicks off the Tuesday after spring break with mayoral proclamations and festive events at the Catalyst and Cheney campus. As the university’s largest, single-day philanthropic effort, Giving Joy Day raises funds that fill crucial gaps for students and programs, as state funding and tuition can’t cover all of the financial need.

“Last year, we raised more than $456,000 for student scholarships and program support. With our community’s help, we can reach an ambitious $500,000 goal this year that will go right to work helping our students stay in school and earn their degrees,” says Linda Safford, director of Annual Giving.

This year, for the first time, Safford and her team are reaching out directly to the faculty and staff who make a daily impact for students to ask for support in creating opportunities and bolstering the safety net for our Eagles.

Samuel Steege, a hardworking 22-year-old communications studies major, received crucial support last fall thanks to generous people who made gifts for Giving Joy Day 2023.

Steege was working as a server at Farmhouse Café, and preparing for his junior year at EWU, when he got a call from his father asking for help evacuating their family home in Medical Lake.

He quickly left work and raced over to help his parents and siblings pack up some possessions and pets. Two hours later, the Gray Fire destroyed their home and the family lost everything. The Cheney home that Steege rents from an older brother became temporary housing for the family while they developed a plan to rebuild their lives.

All told, the fire, just miles from Cheney, claimed 240 homes and displaced thousands of people.

“I’ve seen it in the movies, and heard about it, but never thought it would happen to me,” Steege says.

Steege, who covers college and living expenses with education benefits he receives as member of the National Guard, a part-time job, and help from his parents, recalls that tuition was coming due and, understandably, his parents were unable to help.

The EWU Student Emergency Fund filled that gap – providing assistance that kept Steege moving forward toward his degree.

“It feels good to know that there’s resources to help in such crazy, unexpected times like this,” says Steege, who is one step closer to his dream career in sports communication thanks to the “genuinely nice people” that support EWU students.

Today, Steege is a senior working an internship for the EWU Advancement Department. An internship stipend from the Krumble Foundation helps him cover expenses while gaining professional experience providing research and content for the university.

Providing well-timed support – even a few hundred dollars for books, food and rent – can help students bridge difficult times, Safford says.

That’s why this year’s fundraising focus is on Eagle Strong, the university’s general scholarship fund. Although giving in all areas is enthusiastically appreciated (visit ewu.edu/give to learn more) this fund meets needs that are specific to each student, removing obstacles and putting a life-changing degree from EWU within reach.

Visit GivingJoyDay.orgto learn about the ways you can help.

Join us for these festivities in celebration of Giving Joy Day:

Tuesday, April 2 | 4:38 p.m. | Catalyst in Spokane

The university will kick off 1,882 minutes of Giving Joy with birthday cupcakes and a countdown to the launch of Eastern’s 142nd birthday celebration. (The 1,882 minutes honor the year that Eastern was founded.)

Wednesday, April 3 | Noon | Arevalo Mall in Cheney

The celebration continues with more birthday cupcakes as we thank some of our most generous donors and celebrate together.

Wednesday, April 3 | Eagles Store