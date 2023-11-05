Julius Caesar: A Modern Reimagining

Join EWU’s Theatre for a modern reimagining of Shakespeare’s epic tragedy, Julius Caesar. Even after 400 years, the theme of brutal decisions weighed against ambition and honor are as relevant as ever.

“In the contemporary age of misinformation and divisive politics, Julius Caesar seemed ripe for reimagining,” says Jeffrey Sanders, director.

While the play has a contemporary twist, the director intends to stay true to traditional methods of storytelling. A live percussion ensemble will create all the music and sound effects onstage—meaning there are no canned sound effects. Everything about the performance will be live and in the same space as the audience, connecting them to this timeless story.

The role of Julius Caesar will be played by EWU Theatre professor, Sara Goff, with an ensemble cast made up entirely of EWU students. “The students having the opportunity to work with Sara onstage has been a stunning experience,” says Sanders. “She brings an undeniable sincerity to the role of Julius Caesar that is startling and refreshing.”

Don’t miss this unforgettable journey into the heart of a timeless classic, reinvented for a modern audience.

“I am very proud of their work,” says Sanders. “It should be seen and celebrated by our campus and community.”

Show Dates and Times:

Friday, Nov 10 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 12 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 16 | 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information:

EWU Student Ticket – $5

General Admission – $10

Get your tickets online.