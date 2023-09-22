Let’s Make Friendship Bracelets and Connect!

Join us for a week of fun and creativity where we’ll be making friendship bracelets and strengthening our community connections! Whether you’re a bracelet-making pro or trying it for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to craft something meaningful, meet new friends, and enjoy a relaxing time together. Students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to participate.

We’ll provide all the supplies and students can even get a special charm from President McMahan by joining her for pizza on Monday, Feb. 24.

You just bring your creativity and a willingness to connect. Let’s weave together not just bracelets, but also new friendships and memories.

Schedule of Events and Locations:

MONDAY, Feb. 24 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Eagle Pride Center, PUB 336

Get a special charm from President McMahan at “Pizza with the President” in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room, from noon-1:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 25 | 2 – 4 p.m. | Student Accommodations and Support Services, Hargreaves Hall, 015

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26 | 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. | smyamncut Great Room

Student Accounting, PUB 307, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Multicultural Center, PUB 329

FRIDAY, Feb. 28 – TRADE DAY!

Trade your bracelets with folks all over campus – staff, faculty, and students!

*Be sure to join us and let your creativity shine! While you are at it, tag a friend and spread the word. We can’t wait to see you there! 💛✨

#EWUFriendshipBracelets #EWUCommunityConnections #EWUCraftAndConnect