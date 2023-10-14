National Commanding General of U.S. Army ROTC Visits EWU

During a recent visit to Eastern’s Cheney campus, Brig. Gen. Maurice “Moe” Barnett, national commanding general, U.S. Army ROTC, learned from students and faculty about some of the many things that make EWU great, including the university’s Corps of Cadets, its CSTEM programs and its newly lunched School of Nursing.

The visit was the first time in its 72-year history that EWU ROTC has hosted a national commanding general.

Gen. Barnett is responsible for overseeing 274 ROTC programs at more than 400 colleges and universities around the country and in U.S. territories. ROTC nationally commissions more than 4,000 officers each year. Eastern, as a mid-sized university and ROTC detachment, typically produces between 10 and 30 U.S. Army officers each year, with seven of its graduates rising through the ranks to become generals themselves — a disproportionally high rate of success among programs nationally.

During Gen. Barnett’s visit, EWU President Shari McMahan, Provost John Anderson and Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Tom Hammerle served as hosts, while several student cadets led Gen. Barnett on tours of their respective schools and colleges.

Following the visit, one of those cadets, Taylor Skipworth, said she was proud to have the opportunity of interacting with Gen. Barnett and that it was fun to show off the new EWU Nursing program to the general. Cadet Skyler Phillips said it was humbling, but not surprising, that someone of the Barnett’s rank would be so receptive to learning more about the university. He added that ROTC has done so much for his personal betterment that, without it, he is not sure he would be on track to graduate this spring.

Success stories like that of Cadet Phillips are a testament to the quality of education received at Eastern Washington University, ROTC leaders say. The general’s visit, meanwhile, demonstrates how much ROTC senior command value Eastern’s ROTC program and its Fighting Eagles Battalion of cadets.

Story written by Lt. Col. Thomas Hammerle, EWU professor of Military Science.