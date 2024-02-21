President’s Dialogue on Diversity Features China Jude

As EWU closes out Black History Month, President Shari McMahan is inviting university students, faculty and staff to join her for the President’s Dialogue on Diversity featuring China Jude, PhD, former vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

The President’s Dialogue on Diversity event will be from Noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Hargreaves Reading Room (201). Lunch is included!

Jude holds the distinction of being the first woman of color in senior leadership for the Broncos’ organization, and has garnered numerous accolades, including being named one of the “50 Most Influential Black People in Sports” by USA Today.

Eastern is thrilled to host her on our campus as she presents “Knowledge-Proximity-Relationships: Three Things that Will Take You to the Next Level.” The presentation will offer those in attendance a valuable opportunity to gain insights into fostering personal and professional growth.

The presentation will be followed by a campus dialogue moderated by Angela Schwendiman, associate dean for the College of Arts and Social Sciences and director of Africana Studies.

The event is free and open to all of campus. Lunch is sponsored by the Office of the President. You must RSVP to participate: REGISTER HERE. For questions or accommodations, please email Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu. Event sponsors include: The Office of the President, the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, EWU Athletics and Africana Studies.

While inviting the campus to the dialogue, President McMahan also made a point of commending members of the campus community who contributed to the success of this year’s Black History Month.

“I want to express my gratitude to the students, faculty and staff who did an outstanding job organizing the numerous campus activities in recognition of Black History Month,” McMahan said. “And thank you to all who attended and participated in the activities as your engagement has been instrumental in advancing a culture of respect and belonging on our campus. Through the coming year, let’s continue to work together and support one another on our journey towards greater inclusivity and celebration of our diverse cultures at EWU.”