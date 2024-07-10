Road Project Will Lead to Detours

If your commute takes you to where State Route 904 intersects with Betz Road in Cheney, prepare for detours starting on Tuesday, July 16 and continuing through the end of July.

The $2.6 million project, to be done in two phases, will repave the railroad crossing utilized by Washington Eastern Railroad that located at the intersection near Holiday Inn Express and Suites and Starbucks.

Here are some details from the Washington State Department of Transportation:

Phase 1 |July 16-22

This phase requires closing all southbound and northbound lanes of SR 904 at the railroad crossing directly south of Betz Road. A detour for travelers who use southbound SR 904 will be setup via Betz Road to 6th Street/Murphy Road to Simpson Parkway. Travelers on northbound SR 904 can detour via Simpson Parkway to 6th Street/Murphy Road to Betz Road.

Phase 2 | July 24-30

This part of the project requires closing Betz Road in both directions directly west of the SR 904 intersection. The southbound SR 904 turn lane to Betz Road will also be closed. Those who need access to Betz Road must remain on SR 904 until they reach Simpson Parkway and detour via 6th Street/Murphy Road. (No lane restrictions or closures on SR 904 will be permitted between 7 a.m.-6 p.m. during this phase.)

To access detour maps and other information, please visit the Washington State Department of Transportation website.