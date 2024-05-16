Senior Send-Off is June 6

Let’s celebrate the class of 2024!

The EWU Alumni Association’s Annual Senior Send-Off is happening at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 6.

Seniors are invited to take the symbolic walk from Showalter Hall and pass through the Herculean Pillars. Seniors – please RSVP right away online to ensure you receive your free Eagle4Life swag!

EWU’s staff, faculty, alumni and current students are invited to line the brick walkway to cheer on our graduating students.

Afterwards, the campus community is welcome to enjoy a complimentary reception, music and cap decorating in front of Showalter Hall.