EWU Police Provide Wildfire Safety Resources

As we prepare to enter the heart of wildfire season in the Inland Northwest, the EWU Police Department has released a comprehensive directory of resources to ensure the campus community stays safe.

It was just a year ago, in August 2023, when the greater Spokane community was impacted by two wildfires. For a time, the Gray Fire, in the Medical Lake area, shifted direction, resulting in alerts for the Cheney community.

Ultimately, the Gray and Oregon Road fires caused extensive evacuations while charring thousands of acres, destroying more than 360 homes and twice as many structures, and tragically claiming two lives.

Please take a few minutes to read this summary of the EWU Police Department’s wildfire safety recommendations emailed to campus July 18:

University Notifications and Resources

To prepare for this season, emergency services personnel are working closely with university administration to make determinations about campus operations as quickly as possible should they be impacted.

Information regarding closures, delays and evacuation procedures will be shared via the RAVE Mobile EagleSafe app .

. The EWU Wildfire Resources webpage provides a comprehensive list of recommendations, resources and emergency procedures to help with preparedness.

Prioritize Your Personal Safety

We recognize that operational decisions made by the university may not align with your personal safety considerations. We strongly encourage you to prioritize your safety above all else when making decisions to remain in the area.

If you are unable to work, please communicate with your supervisor regarding your circumstances.

Please check the local emergency resources list to help you evaluate your personal situation and make decisions.

We’re here to Help

We understand that this can be a stressful time, and we are committed to working with you.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions or need assistance.

Students can contact the Student Accommodations and Support Services team.

team. Your wellbeing is of utmost importance. Please stay safe, make informed decisions, and know that we are here to support you.

Emergency Information Resources to Utilize

Please check out the following alert apps provided by the university, county and other community partners.

Sign up for ALERT Spokane and CodeRED notifications



Suggestions for Go Bags

During wildfire season, if you live in an area that may be threatened by wildfire, everyone in your household should have a “Go Bag” packed and ready to go. Your Go Bag should be a sturdy and easy to carry backpack or duffle bag containing things you will want to have with you if you need to leave your home in a hurry.

Items to consider for your Go Bag include: