Student-Focused SRA Town Hall To Be Offered Via Livestream on Nov. 28.

A student-focused SRA Town Hall will be livestreamed from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Town Hall is accessible via this Zoom webinar link.

The forum, which is open to the entire campus community, will provide opportunities for students to hear the latest SRA updates and have their questions answered. Panelists will include Provost Jonathan Anderson, and Vice President Mary Voves, who have served as SRA co-champions throughout the process, and Lucas Fyre, ASEWU president.

Leading into the event, students are asked to submit their questions, comments, or concerns using this survey link.

The panelists will address student questions, comments and concerns (submitted in advance through the survey link) during the Town Hall, providing the most current information available.

If students cannot attend, but would like to know what was discussed, the SRA Town Hall will be recorded and posted on the SRA website Timeline page.

**A full schedule of town halls and past recordings are available on the SRA website, under the Town Halls tab. If you have any questions, please email the Facilitation Team at sra@ewu.edu.