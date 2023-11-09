Upcoming Music Performances for Everyone

EWU’s Music Department has upcoming concerts that showcase the diverse talents of students and faculty. Whether you like opera, orchestra, choir, jazz or wind – this upcoming concert series offers something for everyone.

A Night at the Opera: Song and Story is at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. It is followed by an upcoming performance titled Meine Freude at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, at the Music Recital Hall.

John Marshall, orchestra director, says the concert will feature both the EWU String Orchestra and EWU Symphonic Choir. They will perform several pieces individually before joining together for a 20-minute Bach Motet.

Many of the works are from the Baroque period, Marshall says, but the choir and orchestra will also perform a contemporary folk song titled Crowded Table.

This is a great opportunity to enjoy beautiful music while supporting the hard work of both the orchestra and choir—made up entirely of EWU students—as they perform the iconic works of Bach, Corelli, Vivaldi and other composers.

If you can’t make it to the Cheney campus performance, the Orchestra and Choir will perform the concert again in Spokane, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, in Spokane, on Monday, Nov. 20, with other concerts to follow.

Here is a calendar of some of EWU Music Department’s upcoming concerts:

EWU A Night at the Opera: Song and Story | Thursday, Nov. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Tickets Required

EWU Choir and Orchestra presents Meine Freude | Monday, Nov 13 | 7:30 p.m. Music Recital Hall | Tickets Required

EWU Composer’s Forum Concert | Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

EWU Wind Ensemble Concert | Thursday, Nov.16 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Tickets Required

EWU Choir and Orchestra Concert | Monday, Nov. 20 | 7:30 | Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral | Free Admission

EWU Jazz Concert | Tuesday, Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Tickets Required

EWU Choral Concert | Friday, Dec. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Location to be Determined | Tickets Required

**To learn more about events and ticketing, visit the Music Concert Series webpage.