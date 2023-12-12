Veterans Resource Center Brightens the Holidays for Kids

EWU’s Veterans Resource Center (VRC) is once again partnering with Spokane Toys for Tots to brighten the holidays for children from low-income families.

“The VRC has been supporting the Toys for Tots drive since 2012 when the center opened as a way for our student veterans on campus to give back to the community,” says Dave Millet, director of the VRC. “The need continues to grow in our community to support those families in need – especially those with young children.”

Members of the campus community who want to contribute to this effort can drop off donations of new books and toys (no clothes, stuffed animals, or realistic toy guns please) at the locations listed below. Donations are being accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 19.

In addition, EWU Athletics is accepting donations at the upcoming Men’s Basketball home-game versus Portland Bible College at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The Toys for Tots Drive, which began in 1947 in Las Angeles, California, and is now a staple of holiday giving in 800 communities throughout the nation.

As the holiday season nears, EWU’s student veterans and Vet Corps Members volunteer their time to distribute donation boxes throughout the campus. They circle back to bag up and deliver the donated gifts to the Toys for Tots distribution center, located at the NorthTown Mall.

In 2022, the EWU campus community pitched in more than three truckloads of books and toys says Millet. “Last year, 8500 children received toys from the Spokane Toys for Tots drive, and the EWU community played a small part in making someone’s Christmas morning special.”

Toys will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 19, at collection boxes in these locations:

Showalter, 122

Showalter Hall, Second floor

Senior Hall, First floor

Hargreaves Hall, First floor

Tawanka, near the ID office

PE Classroom Building, First floor

Sutton Hall, First floor

Martin Hall, First floor

JFK Library, First floor

Computer and Engineering Building, First floor

Art Building, First floor

Communications Building, First floor

**If you know of a family in need, please direct them to the Toys for Tots online Toy Request Form.