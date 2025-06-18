Eagle 1 News: June 2025

June 2025 Dear Eagle Family and Friends, There’s nothing quite like commencement season to remind us why we do this work! This past weekend, we celebrated the Class of 2025 with a joyful return to Cheney for our main graduation ceremonies — the first time in eight years our campus hosted this capstone moment. And what a homecoming it was! In six separate ceremonies over two days, we honored the hard work, perseverance, and success of our remarkable graduates. And the celebration extended far beyond Reese Court. Our friends and neighbors in Cheney greeted the thousands of commencement-bound visitors with pride and enthusiasm. Local businesses decorated their storefronts, and signs of encouragement and Eagle spirit filled the streets. This partnership — between campus and community — is part of what makes EWU so special. Together, we created a weekend full of memories, joy and pride. One of the standout moments of the weekend was my awarding an Honorary Doctor of Arts to alumnus Jim Orr. A 1987 graduate and now a top executive in the film industry, Jim has built an impressive career leading global theatrical distribution at Universal Pictures. But what stands out most is his loyalty to EWU and his passion for giving back. Jim continues to mentor students and support Eastern in powerful ways, and we’re proud to recognize him for his contributions to the university and the wider world. This year’s graduates heard powerful advice from Jim, who urged them to find their co-stars in life. “No great story has just one person in it,” he said. “Whatever it is that you aspire to, I can guarantee that you will not get there entirely on your own.” And as our most recent alumni set off from Cheney, a team of graduating art and math students left a piece of their talent. Guided by professor Marc La Pointe through his Art in the Community course, they created a striking three-panel mural now displayed on the steps of Kingston Hall. Funded by a Board of Trustees grant, the mural celebrates pioneering women in mathematics. It also stands as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and applied learning at EWU. For the student artists, including Alyssa Kamp, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and aims to pursue a doctorate in art therapy, and Abak Anei, an interdisciplinary studies graduate with a passion for museum education, the project provided meaningful leadership experience and a powerful bridge between classroom learning and real-world aspirations. Finally, I am pleased to officially welcome Dr. Lorenzo Smith as EWU’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs. Dr. Smith comes to us with more than 20 years of leadership experience at institutions across the country, and is deeply committed to student success, innovation and academic excellence. Faculty and staff are looking forward to working with Dr. Smith as we continue to deliver on Eastern’s promise of providing an accessible, applied and transformational education. As we close this academic year, I want to thank you — our alumni, donors, and community — for your continued belief in the power of an EWU education. Whether you cheered a graduate, supported a program or gave your time or treasure, you helped make moments like these possible. As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle. Signing off until September! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University