Advice for Graduating Seniors: Lead Like an Eagle

Over the years, graduates of Eastern Washington University’s ROTC program have risen through the ranks to become some of the top military leaders in the country. These proud alumni include:

Lt. Gen. Gary j. Volesky ‘83

Maj. Gen. Roger K. Bean ‘62

Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Privratsky ‘69

Maj. Gen. Scott G. West ‘76

Brig. Gen. Frederick G. Wong ‘73

Brig. Gen. Gratton O. Sealock II ‘74

Brig. Gen. Nikki L. Griffin Olive ‘90

Lt. Col. Wanda R. Jewell ’78, also a bronze medalist in Rifle at the 1984 Olympic Games.

This spring, as Eastern prepares to confer degrees on talented, hardworking students from across our four colleges – students who will one day take on leadership roles here in the Pacific Northwest and across the nation – InsideEWU went to a military expert for advice on what it takes to be a successful leader.

Lt. Col. Thomas W. Hammerle Jr., professor and chair of EWU’s highly regarded Military Science Department and head of its ROTC program, wrote the following article for EWU’s 2025 graduating class:

As you join the over 123,000 (and growing) Eastern Washington University alumni, take pride in knowing that EWU is a driving force for the culture, economy, workforce and vitality of our state. Your 21st-century polytechnic education has provided you with applied, hands-on learning opportunities while keeping you firmly grounded in the liberal arts. You have been trained and made ready to apply critical thinking, communication and problem-solving skills to make meaningful contributions to your communities. Ultimately, Eastern has poised you to become a leader.

We are in desperate need of leaders with the values and traits that were instilled in you at EWU: Greatness, Grit, Grace, and Gratitude. Beyond graduation, these “four Gs” will remain required traits – none more important than the other – and they align very well with the tried-and-true Army Leadership Model, which rests on the premise that “an ideal…leader serves as a role model through strong intellect, physical presence, professional competence, and moral character.”

This column offers a few words of advice from Army ROTC for applying these familiar “four Gs” to your leadership opportunities as you take flight and lead like an Eagle.

Leaders must continually strive for excellence to achieve Greatness. Leaders must work to be experts at their craft, and they must know their business. It is true that good leaders surround themselves with experts, but this is not a technique to avoid having to know what they know; it allows them to learn. There is no substitute for simply knowing as much as you possibly can about everything related to your posting, position or portfolio. Never stop working for Greatness.

Leaders must have the Grit to draw upon their passion and inner strength to create change and foster environments where the whole team and organization thrive. Grit requires doing the homework; reading, and studying the craft. This never stops. Competent Leaders never stop learning and continuing to develop, both personally and professionally. Leaders must be passionate about their mission, because it will resonate through the ranks. Never lose your ability to buckle down and Grit it out.

Leaders must possess and exemplify Grace and Gratitude. Acting with honor, integrity and accountability in all interactions will foster a culture of respect, inclusivity, commitment and honesty. Leaders must be the example for others to follow, and that starts with upholding standards – legally, morally, and ethically. The public expects and deserves a higher standard from Eastern graduates. Grace and Gratitude will get you there.

Leadership is both an art and a science, it IS a polytechnic and there is no substitute for experience. The transition from campus to the workplace comes with a nearly incalculable number of challenges and opportunities. Effective leadership requires time, practice, and experience in leading to hone your own abilities and develop your personal style. EWU has prepared you for success at in-demand careers in our region and nationwide, and remembering what you learned at Eastern about Greatness, Grit, Grace, and Gratitude will provide a strong foundation upon which to grow into the leader we all need.

Lead like an Eagle! BOOM!