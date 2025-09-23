At Convocation 2025, President McMahan Urges EWU to Embrace ‘Transformation’ 

Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan exhorted faculty, staff and community members to celebrate Eastern’s shared mission and look ahead to the year’s priorities at the university’s annual Convocation gathering, on Sept. 23.

This year’s Convocation carried a theme of transformation, with McMahan acknowledging both the challenges and opportunities facing higher education. She also reminded a packed Showalter Auditorium crowd that Eastern’s strength lies in its people and partnerships, and that by working together, the university is positioned to thrive as the region’s polytechnic.

“In the last three years, we’ve seen significant changes at Eastern,” McMahan said. “And each one starts with Convocation as a central focus for the year ahead.”

As she elaborated on the path forward, McMahan drew on the image of a butterfly’s emergence, describing EWU’s current moment as one of growth through change.

“Transformation is not easy — it takes time, courage, and a willingness to embrace change,” she said. “But just as the butterfly emerges stronger, brighter and ready to take flight, so too will Eastern Washington University.”

McMahan outlined three overarching goals that will guide the university’s work during the 2025-26 academic year: Ensuring that every four-year degree student who starts at EWU graduates; preparing graduates who are highly sought after by employers, both for their liberal arts foundation and their applied skills; and making EWU a workplace destination where people want to grow their careers.

The speech also included a number of strategic priorities:

Strategic Enrollment Management: Foster a campus-wide focus on recruitment and retention, with a new plan being developed under Provost Lorenzo Smith.

Polytechnic Identity: Build on last year’s momentum to further strengthen EWU’s marketing and programming as the region’s polytechnic university.

Campus Planning: Begin work on a Cheney campus master plan, while consolidating EWU’s Spokane footprint into a more connected hub for health education.

Investing in People: Under the new Division of People and Culture, led by Vice President Cesar Portillo, expand leadership development and professional growth opportunities for employees.

Student Experience: Grow the Office of Community Engagement, approve new residence halls and launch a new first-year seminar class to improve retention.

Finally, McMahan outlined for the crowd progress on EWU’s comprehensive campaign, which has so far reached $78.5 million toward its $100 million goal. She said these totals reflect renewed energy surrounding EWU Athletics and wider community engagement.

“Together your faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees and community partners are shaping not only the future of this university, but the vitality of our region,” McMahan said. “We prepare the workforce, fuel the regional economy, and create opportunities that ripple far beyond our campus. That is our calling, and it is what makes Eastern such a powerful force for good.”