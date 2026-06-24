Campus Relocations Advance EWU’s Strategic Vision

As Eastern Washington University prepares for the 2026-27 academic year, several major relocation and construction projects are progressing across the Cheney and Spokane campuses, creating new opportunities for student support, academic collaboration, and regional engagement.

Throughout the spring and early summer, faculty, staff, and university operations teams have worked together to relocate programs and departments as part of EWU’s ongoing efforts to maximize campus spaces and strengthen its academic footprint. In an email to campus outlining the changes on June 23, President McMahan recognized the significant contributions of Facilities, Trucking, and Custodial teams, along with faculty and staff who have demonstrated flexibility during the transition process.

Several programs have completed their moves. Admissions is now located on the first floor of Sutton Hall, while Dual Enrollment has relocated to the third floor. Moving from the Catalyst Building to Cheney, the School of Business and School of Accounting are now located in Senior Hall and Patterson Hall. Creative Writing, Get Lit!, and Willow Springs have also established new homes in Patterson Hall. Urban and Regional Planning has relocated to Patterson Hall and Isle Hall, while Design faculty offices are now located in Isle Hall.

Construction activity will continue throughout the summer. Facilities Maintenance crews are building out Design lab space in Isle Hall, with completion planned before the start of fall classes. In Spokane, progress continues on the SIERR building, where construction of the new dental hygiene clinic remains on schedule. The clinic is expected to open in January 2027, providing hands-on healthcare education opportunities for students while serving community needs.

The Catalyst building remains a key component of EWU’s long-term vision for healthcare education and innovation. While construction delays have postponed the relocation of Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy programs from the WSU Health Sciences Building, work continues on multiple floors of Catalyst. The programs are now expected to move into the facility in December 2026, following completion of construction activities scheduled throughout the summer and fall.

The reconfiguration of space within Catalyst is also creating a more centralized hub for student support services. The area previously occupied by Design will be transformed into a dedicated student services center that will house the Center for Academic Advising and Retention, Counseling & Wellness Services, Catalyst support services, and other student-focused resources. The redesign also includes an event space available for use by university departments.

University leaders anticipate that these facility improvements and strategic relocations will strengthen connections between programs, increase access to student services, and enhance opportunities for collaboration across campuses. As SIERR and Catalyst continue to evolve as regional centers for healthcare education and innovation, and as returning programs reconnect with the Cheney campus community, the changes are expected to have a positive impact on student success, engagement, and belonging throughout the EWU community.