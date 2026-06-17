Eagle 1 News: June 2026

Eagle Family and Friends, Wow, I’m still buzzing from the excitement of our Commencement ceremonies and a week filled with celebrations of student achievement! The festivities began long before graduates crossed the stage, with colleges recognizing outstanding achievements, departments honoring their graduates and student organizations marking the culmination of another successful academic year. On June 12 and 13, across six ceremonies, thousands of family members and friends filled Reese Court to celebrate our graduates and welcome them into the Eagle alumni family. These moments reflect Eastern’s mission of providing a transformative educational experience grounded in access, opportunity and student success. It is inspiring to watch our students cross the stage with confidence, each ready to apply their knowledge, skills and experiences as they make their way into meaningful careers and lives of impact. As a first-generation college graduate myself, Commencement always holds special meaning. I know first hand how education can open doors, create opportunities and change the course of a life. For many of our graduates, earning a degree represents more than a personal milestone: It reflects the support of family, the perseverance to overcome challenges and the promise of new possibilities ahead for themselves and those who will follow in their footsteps. The days leading up to Commencement are always filled with celebrations that recognize the hard work and accomplishments of our students. One of the most inspiring was this year’s ROTC Commissioning Ceremony, during which six Eastern graduates took the oath of office and began their journey as commissioned officers in the U.S. Army. While their paths may differ, these new officers join thousands of Eastern graduates who are leaving our campus ready to lead, serve and make meaningful contributions to their communities and professions. Congratulations to the Class of 2026 — It’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University