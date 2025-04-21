EWU News

Campus Safety Update

April 21, 2025

EWU is aware of a social media post raising concerns about a potential threat. The EWU Police Department is actively investigating. At this time it has found no credible threat to campus safety.

Out of an abundance of caution, a faculty member opted to temporarily move a class to an online format on Monday.

We are committed to keeping our campus community informed and safe. Updates will be shared if the situation changes.

 

Reporting Incidents and Concerns:

  • For an immediate threat, call 911.
  • If there is a general concern about safety that is not an immediate threat, contact EWUPD at 509.359.7676.
  • To report concerns about students or incidents relating to students use the ICare form.

 

EWU Resources:

  • Counseling & Wellness Services:
    • These events can bring up a range of emotions and it can be helpful to process with a professional. Please contact Counseling and Wellness Services at 509.359.2366 or visit EWU Counseling and Wellness Services.
  • ICARE:
    • ​​​​​​​If you are concerned about someone, we encourage you to complete an ICARE form.

 

For more information, please contact Pam Scott, director of communications and media relations, at pscott@ewu.edu or 509.359.6335. 

 

