Campus Safety Update

EWU is aware of a social media post raising concerns about a potential threat. The EWU Police Department is actively investigating. At this time it has found no credible threat to campus safety.

Out of an abundance of caution, a faculty member opted to temporarily move a class to an online format on Monday.

We are committed to keeping our campus community informed and safe. Updates will be shared if the situation changes.

Reporting Incidents and Concerns:

For an immediate threat, call 911.

If there is a general concern about safety that is not an immediate threat, contact EWUPD at 509.359.7676.

To report concerns about students or incidents relating to students use the ICare form.

EWU Resources:

Counseling & Wellness Services:

These events can bring up a range of emotions and it can be helpful to process with a professional. Please contact Counseling and Wellness Services at 509.359.2366 or visit EWU Counseling and Wellness Services .



ICARE:

​​​​​​​If you are concerned about someone, we encourage you to complete an ICARE form .



For more information, please contact Pam Scott, director of communications and media relations, at pscott@ewu.edu or 509.359.6335.