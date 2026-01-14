EWU Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s List Honorees
January 14, 2026
Nearly 2,900 Eastern Washington University students have made the Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2025.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students in semester programs who meet those standards also are included in the list of honorees for the fall.
An searchable, alphabetical list can be found here.
