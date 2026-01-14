EWU News

EWU Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s List Honorees

January 14, 2026
Students study in the Eastern Washington University JFK Library.

Nearly 2,900 Eastern Washington University students have made the Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2025.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students in semester programs who meet those standards also are included in the list of honorees for the fall.

An searchable, alphabetical list can be found here.

