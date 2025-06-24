EWU Announces the Hiring of Max Baca as VP of Business and Strategy

Eastern Washington University is pleased to announce that Max Baca has accepted the role of Vice President for Business and Strategy, formerly titled Vice President for Business and Finance. With more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience, Baca brings a well-rounded and forward-thinking perspective to this newly defined role, where he will help guide EWU’s operations, planning and financial strategy.

Baca most recently served as Executive Vice President for Finance, Administration, and Government Relations at New Mexico Highlands University. During his tenure, he led key university functions including budget and finance, human resources, information technology, campus safety, auxiliary services and capital development. He successfully managed more than $120 million in capital investments and advanced institutional priorities through strategic legislative engagement.

Recognized for his collaborative approach, Baca builds high-performing teams and leads with a clear alignment between resources and mission. He is known for fostering a culture of trust, accountability, and purpose — traits that will serve EWU well as the university navigates opportunities and challenges ahead.

President Shari McMahan expressed her confidence in Baca’s leadership: “Max’s strategic vision, inclusive planning and steady leadership under pressure will be instrumental in advancing EWU’s long-term goals. His experience and values align well with our mission and the evolving needs of our university.”

Baca will officially begin his duties on July 28.

As EWU prepares for this new chapter, the university also extends heartfelt appreciation to Vice President Mary Voves for her 26 years of dedicated service. A respected member of the executive team, Voves has helped steward the institution through economic and structural transitions, always with the well-being of EWU at heart.

The university also thanks the search committee for their diligent and thoughtful service during the selection process. Members included: Rob Sauders (Chair), Scott Buck, Erik Budsberg, Carlos Castillo-Garsow, Lori Holznagel, Alex Kelly, Melanie Potts, Katherine Vanmeer, Christine Van Winkle and Paul Weed.

Please join the EWU community in welcoming Max Baca to Eastern as we continue building a strong, sustainable future together.