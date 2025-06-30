EWU Enters Phase Two of STA Mobile App Rollout

Eastern Washington University has entered the second phase of its transition to Spokane Transit Authority’s new mobile app, which allows students, faculty and staff to conveniently access bus ridership benefits.

As of Sunday, Sept. 21, campus members eligible for free bus access will no longer be able to use their EagleCards to tap into the ridership benefit. Individuals without a smartphone to download the new app can contact Eagle Services to request an STA Connect card.

Eastern is currently rolling out STA’s Connect fare system app to the following groups:

Students 19 or older who are enrolled in the summer term

Online students

English Language Institute and Asia University America Program students

Students not currently taking classes but working for EWU over the summer

EWU faculty and staff

Students participating in Running Start and College in the High School are already covered by the Youth Ride Free program and do not need to enroll in EWU’s ridership program.

The transportation benefits are part of the university’s award-winning Commute Trip Reduction Program, a statewide initiative aimed at reducing air pollution by cutting the number of single-occupancy vehicles driven to work. (Read about a recent award that EWU’s program received on InsideEWU.)

Throughout the summer, Eagle Services is partnering with New Student Orientation to educate incoming students about the bus ridership benefits and how to access them through the Connect app.

The remaining rollout phases are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 4 – Semester students registered for classes begin using the app to ride the bus.

Wednesday, Sept. 3 – All students registered for fall classes, all faculty and staff with an active EagleCard and EWU email address, and other approved ridership groups, such as members of the EWU Retirees Association, begin using the app.

Saturday, Sept. 20 – STA begins operating double-decker buses on Cheney-Spokane routes.

Sunday, Sept. 21 – EagleCard ID is no longer accepted for bus ridership.

Instructions for syncing the STA Connect app with EWU accounts are available on the EWU Parking and Transportation Services website.

Individuals without smartphones or those who prefer a physical STA Connect card can visit Eagle Services in Tawanka Hall, Room 120. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Eagle Services at 509-359-6520, call STA at 509-328-7433 or visit spokanetransit.com.