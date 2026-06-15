EWU Creates New AVP of Student Success Position

Eastern Washington University is taking an important step to strengthen student success and achieve its Strategic Plan priorities by creating a new associate vice president for student success and retention position within Academic Affairs.

The new role reflects the university’s commitment to improving student retention, persistence and degree completion while advancing the goals outlined in EWU’s Strategic Plan. The position was established to bring greater alignment, coordination and leadership to programs and services that support students throughout their academic journey.

Michelle Whittingham, currently serving as interim senior director of Eagles First Year, will assume the role of interim associate vice president for student success and retention, beginning July 1. The position Whittingham currently holds, which was funded for two years, will be eliminated. Moving forward, a team of individuals from Academic Affairs and Student Affairs will lead Eagles First Year, continuing the collaborative, cross-divisional effort behind this initiative.

President Shari McMahan states, “Student success is at the heart of our mission. An AVP position recognizes the urgency of improving retention and graduation outcomes while ensuring our students receive coordinated support from the moment they choose EWU through graduation. Michelle’s experience, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to student success make her well positioned to lead this important work.”

The new position will oversee a comprehensive portfolio of student success initiatives and programs designed to improve student outcomes. Under the new structure, the Center for Academic Advising and Retention (CAAR), Degree Completion, the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), Program Leading to University Success (PLUS), and New Student Transitions & Family Programs will report through the AVP for student success and retention. While New Student Transitions & Family Programs has previously been within Student Affairs, the unit will transition to Academic Affairs to create stronger alignment among programs that support student persistence and achievement.

The AVP will also provide strategic leadership and coordination across a range of student success initiatives within the Strategic Plan, collaborating closely with the Provost’s Office, Student Affairs, Enrollment Management, and the colleges to develop evidence-based strategies that improve retention and graduation rates. The role is charged with identifying barriers to student success, coordinating and leading cross-functional teams, and implementing measurable interventions that support students from admission and orientation through degree completion.

The creation of the position reflects EWU’s ongoing focus on student-centered and data-informed practices and its commitment to ensuring every student has the support needed to thrive academically, personally, and professionally.